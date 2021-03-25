Trippie Redd has always been an artist comfortable with pushing boundaries, embracing versatility and exploring genres like emo, pop, and rock. In February, Trippie delivered his melodic Pegasus Vs Neon Shark project, which featured guest appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and Travis Barker. Despite having only recently released a substantial body of work, it would appear that Trippie is already setting his sights on the future.

Today, the artist has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse at an upcoming track featuring Lil Durk, who happens to be in the midst of an incredible run. It's likely this one will serve as a continuation of said run, as it sounds like both parties are bringing their A-game for the occasion.

Over a sweltering synth-driven banger that's almost industrial in nature, Trippie catches a slick pocket with an infectious, melodic, and cocky flow. Tempting though it may have been for Durk to follow suit, he opts for a different approach as the beat shifts and adapts to his style. "Trenches muthafucka, I can't switch this shit," he raps, as pianos join the arrangement. "I'm a cocky muthafucka from 300, got my bitch a bitch / grew up watching BMF take over, free Big Meech in this."

The snippet cuts off before the beat can return, but this early glimpse certainly sounds like a promising collaboration -- we look forward to catching it upon its release, whenever that might be. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off if you like what you hear from this new effort from Trippie Redd and Lil Durk.