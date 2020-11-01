Trippie Redd & Future Drop A Ballad In "Never Change"

Trippie Redd has continued to be consistent over the last three years and fans are always excited to see what he will do next. On Friday, the Ohio-native dropped off his latest full-length project Pegasus and there are plenty of features and content here to digest. Perhaps one of the standout features here comes from the likes of Future on the track "Never Change."

This particular song is the prototypical Trippie Redd ballad as we are met with some nice lowkey synths that create a somber mood. From there, Trippie and Future deliver lyrics about never changing up and staying true to themselves. It's a track that fans of both artists can get behind, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything that glitters ain't gold (No)

I'm holdin' onto what's left of my soul (My soul)

Either way it go, I'm stickin' to the code

This game wasn't free to me, so this game's sold (You know it's sold)