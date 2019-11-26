Last week, it was announced that XXXTentacion's final album, Bad Vibes Forever, will be arriving on December 6. Along with this announcement came the posthumous project's title-track, featuring Trippie Redd and PnB Rock. Trippie Redd has decided to add this collaboration to his own album, A Love Letter To You 4, which dropped last Friday. In an Instagram post, he detailed that this move was done "in honor of [his] brother." The song is already appearing on streaming services, but there are now two versions of Trippie's album popping up. The one without "Bad Vibes Forever" may be removed soon to avoid any confusion.

The guitar-driven ballad, "Bad Vibes Forever", is now the 22nd track on ALLTY4, but more additions are apparently on the way. In an IG story today, Trippie teased that there will be a deluxe version of the project that will include a song called "TR666" with Swae Lee, and another called "Hell Rain" with Lil Wayne and Hoodybaby.

Aside from these new guests, the standard version of ALLTY4 already boasts a star-studded lineup. It features Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tory Lanez, Smokepurpp, DaBaby, Lil Yachty, Pi'erre Bourne and more.

