Trippe Redd Drops Off The Glitchy Visuals For "Supernatural"

The Mooch-directed music video for Trippie Redd's "Supernatural" is here.

With the release of Trip At Knight, Trippie Redd may have a new fan-favorite record on his hands. His fourth studio album is an insanely stacked effort that features guest appearances from fallen legends like Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion as well as current chart-topping artists like Polo G, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Drake.

As he is currently slated to land the #2 spot on the Billboard 200 this week, Trippie Redd continues to push and promote his latest album with star-studded visuals, but following "MP5" with SoFaygo and "Rich MF" with Polo G and Lil Durk, the Trip At Knight artist has now returned with an eclectic solo music video for "Supernatural."



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

The video starts off with Trippie Redd and a gang of people rocking out to the song, complete with glitchy and "Sicko Mode"-esque visual effects. After the beat switch in the middle of the song, the "Supernatural" video gets even trippier, as the visual effects ramp are taken up a notch. Trippie Redd then starts rocking huge futuristic cyclops shades that emit a beam of light and other digital effects. The Trip At Knight artist also raps atop a lightbox that, similar to his sunglasses, runs through various digital projections.

Scroll back up to the top and check out Trippie Redd's hallucinatory "Supernatural" visuals. Let us know in the comments what you think about it, and which music video from Trip At Knight is your favorite so far.