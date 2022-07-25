Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to take over as the head of creative direction for the WWE, following the retirement of Vince McMahon. McMahon had been overseeing the direction of the WWE since buying the company from his father in 1982.

McMahon's daughter, who is married to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon will also be taking over as the chairwoman and co-CEO with president Nick Khan.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Triple H began professional wrestling back in the 1990s and gained mainstream fame after co-founding D-Generation X during the "Attitude Era." After retiring being widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, he began to work behind the scenes at WWE.

McMahon announced his retirement on Friday, following a report from the Wall Street Journal that he paid millions of dollars to women in exchange for their secrecy regarding sexual misconduct.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE," he said in a statement. "Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand."

