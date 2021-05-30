After speaking about his appearance at WrestleMania during the latest episode of LeBron James' HBO series The Shop, Bad Bunny was praised by the legendary wrestlers Triple H and The Undertaker.

On The Shop, Bunny described the WWE as “100 percent real,” and spoke about the difficulty of performing in the sport.

In response to the quote being posted on Twitter, The Undertaker replied "Well said, @sanbenito. You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved."

Triple H also responded to the quote writing, "@sanbenito dedicated the time, effort, and passion necessary for a world tour into his performance at #WrestleMania. He’s not only a lifelong fan of our business but a member of our @WWE family who earned all of our respect along the way!!!!!"



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Bunny made his WWE debut during a highly anticipated matchup with The Miz at WrestleMania 37 in April. His performance was met with massive praise from fans of the sport.

The El Último Tour Del Mundo singer has spoken about being a long-time WWE fanatic numerous times.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny told Billboard earlier this year. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

