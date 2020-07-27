mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trinidad James Taps Big K.R.I.T & CyHi The Prynce For "Say It Loud"

Aron A.
July 27, 2020 14:20
Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce

The trio of rappers celebrates Black Excellence on their latest record.


Expect the unexpected in 2020. With that being said, it feels like it's 2012 all over again now that Trinidad James has returned with a brand new single alongside CyHi The Prynce and Big K.R.I.T. titled, "Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)." It's an interesting slew of collaborators, especially since rappers like K.R.I.T and CyHi The Prynce being highly-revered for their lyricism while Trinidad is not. Regardless, his swag and charisma compensate for whatever he lacks on a lyrical level. The record is a celebration of Black Excellence, specifically Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Its boisterous production brings that trunk-rattling energy that Trinidad brought to the game with some of his early hits but their dropping knowledge throughout the record to celebrate everything Black.

Check out their latest collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hand on the bible, I'm Luther
The one from the bible & jr.
Bitch, I'm the Prynce of Zamunda 
You can't measure the wealth of a ruler

Trinidad James
Trinidad James Big K.R.I.T. CyHi The Prynce
