Trinidad James Taps Big K.R.I.T & CyHi The Prynce For "Say It Loud"

Expect the unexpected in 2020. With that being said, it feels like it's 2012 all over again now that Trinidad James has returned with a brand new single alongside CyHi The Prynce and Big K.R.I.T. titled, "Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)." It's an interesting slew of collaborators, especially since rappers like K.R.I.T and CyHi The Prynce being highly-revered for their lyricism while Trinidad is not. Regardless, his swag and charisma compensate for whatever he lacks on a lyrical level. The record is a celebration of Black Excellence, specifically Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Its boisterous production brings that trunk-rattling energy that Trinidad brought to the game with some of his early hits but their dropping knowledge throughout the record to celebrate everything Black.

Check out their latest collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hand on the bible, I'm Luther

The one from the bible & jr.

Bitch, I'm the Prynce of Zamunda

You can't measure the wealth of a ruler