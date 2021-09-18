Over the past week, Nicki Minaj‘s tweets regarding the COVID-19 vaccine have caused quite a stir. The mother of one is currently facing flack from the online community, other celebrities, and political figures in both Trinidad and the United States.

While at LAX, TMZ caught up with Trinidad James, who also hails from Minaj’s home country, to get his take on her controversial comments.

“I think that because Nicki is such a high political power, and she is Trinidadian… I think that she is deserved the respect to sit down and have a peaceful conversation about what’s going on.”

He continued, “If she is correct, then some people owe her an apology. If she’s incorrect, then they still need to respectfully sit down as adults.”

James then went on to talk about how some of Minaj’s followers have begun public ally protesting around the country on her behalf.

“You have power, and with power, you have to use it responsibly,” the 33-year-old said.

When asked if he thinks that there’s missinformation about COVID-19 being spread on the island of Trinidad, James said that things are much different there than they are in America - just one or two cases can cause a great concern because of the smaller population.

“You can’t fault a Prime Minister for blowing something out of proportion, because he has to protect his people…That’s why they need to sit down, because Nicki cares about her people too.”

