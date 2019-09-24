Trinidad James Shows Love To Some Of His Favorite Artists On “Playli$t”: Listen

Trinidad James has been relatively quiet on the music front this year, having been busy taping his Full Size Run show on Complex, but thankfully that all changes here today. For his first release of 2019, the “All Gold” rapper decides to return to the music scene and share a new song & accompaning video called “Playlist.”

The Youngfyre-produced song finds James opening up about his past experiences and name dropping all his favorite artists who be on his “playlist,” just as the title depicts. “I got Uzi, I got Carti, I put em on my playlist/ I got Yachty, Cardi B put em on my playlist/ I got Pardi, I got Dizzy, put em on my playlist/ I got Future, I got Thugger, put em on my playlist” he raps on the hook.

"It's a love song for humanity and hip-hop," James said of the record. "Not many singles show other artists love on them. Every artist mentioned on the hook is an artist that inspires me, and I actually have on my ‘Playli$t.'"

Check out the Howard Ross-directed clip and let us know what you think. Record available on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Independent money nigga ( got my own label

Niggas think I'm failing cause I left off of a major

I can take a loss my nigga, I am not a stranger

Im your father lil bitch you can call me Dark Vader