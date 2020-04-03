Trinidad James Reveals The LeBron James Of Candy On "Snack Review"

Trinidad James may be allergic to chocolate but he's got a full appetite for a bunch of other tasty snacks.

We miss taking a walk to the corner store for a chopped cheese at lunchtime. It feels like it's been ages since the last time we visited the bodega but, in reality, it's actually only been about four weeks. Still, we're running low on snacks and a trip to the grocery store seems a little spooky so, right now, we prefer to live vicariously through our new episodes of Snack Review.

Trinidad James stopped by our office (pre-coronavirus) to film the latest episode of Snack Review, stopping by the bodega and stocking up on his favorites. In the new episode, he goes on to name the LeBron James of candy, reveals his allergy to chocolate, and more.



Michael Owens/Getty Images

The "All Gold Everything" rapper has very specific taste buds. He prefers the blue bag of sun chips, the blue bag of cashews, and other delicious treats that weren't available at the "gentrified deli" down the street from our spot. Still, he ended up leaving the store with some goodies.

Copping peanuts, a banana, some apple juice, water, and more, Trinidad James came prepared for a snack fest. When it came time to naming one of his preferred candies, he introduced the viewer to Hi Chew, which he names the LeBron James of snack food.

"One of the best candies ever made in mankind. This candy right here really is a game-changer. This is like a LeBron James right here," says the rapper. "This is a candy that came from a whole other place! And it's fire."

As for the Michael Jordan of candy, you'll need to watch the full episode above.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images