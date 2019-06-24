mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trinidad James Joins Trinidad Ghost On "Zesser" Remix

Milca P.
June 24, 2019 03:30
176 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Zesser (Remix)
Trinidad Ghost Feat. Trinidad James, Young Devyn & Trini Cosmo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trinidad James lends the assist.


Trinidad Ghost's "Zesser" smash has been gaining considerable traction, with the young artist's track highlighting the latest carnival season on the home front. Now, Ghost has tapped into stateside allies, bringing along Trinidad James, Young Devyn, and Trini Cosmo for a little help on the remix to the "Zesser" track, an ode to the lavish lifestyle trend of the same name.

The track is attached to a music video as well, which finds the crew bouncing between Brooklyn, New York and Port Of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. The island-crafted track is a sticky one, fully equipped with a catchy structure. Get into it down below.

Quotable Lyrics

She want a zesser
A real high stepper
Versace on my feet 
Like I'm stepping on a leopard

 

Trinidad Ghost
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  176
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trinidad Ghost Trinidad James Young Devyn Trini Cosmo new music new song zesser islands carnival trinidad
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trinidad James Joins Trinidad Ghost On "Zesser" Remix
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject