Trinidad James Joins Trinidad Ghost On "Zesser" Remix

Trinidad Ghost's "Zesser" smash has been gaining considerable traction, with the young artist's track highlighting the latest carnival season on the home front. Now, Ghost has tapped into stateside allies, bringing along Trinidad James, Young Devyn, and Trini Cosmo for a little help on the remix to the "Zesser" track, an ode to the lavish lifestyle trend of the same name.

The track is attached to a music video as well, which finds the crew bouncing between Brooklyn, New York and Port Of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. The island-crafted track is a sticky one, fully equipped with a catchy structure. Get into it down below.

Quotable Lyrics

She want a zesser

A real high stepper

Versace on my feet

Like I'm stepping on a leopard