Trinidad James Enlists Big K.R.I.T, KEY! & CyHi The Prynce On New Album "Black Filter"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2020 11:21
Black Filter
Trinidad James

Trinidad James is back with a brand new full-length project called "Black Filter."


While Trinidad James mainly blew up back in 2012, there is no denying that he has had a career resurgence as of late. From his hosting gig on Complex's "Full Size Run," to his recent string of projects, Trinidad James is here to stay and he has plenty left to say. In fact, on Friday, James released his brand new project called "Black Filter" which features the likes of KEY!, CyHi The Prynce, and even Big K.R.I.T.

"To finally be here at the finish line, when it comes to releasing this album is a blessing," James said in a press release. "The two years or so we spent putting it together was a beautiful journey. Big love to my ‘partner in musical crime’ Youngfyre. I know this album will be appreciated by all my true fans who have watched me stay true to my craft."

Give this project a spin and let us know what you think.

 

Tracklist:

1. Black Filter Mutaf*ka
2. Jame$ Woo Woo
3. PIT!!! (ft. KEY!)
4. Cou$ Cou$
5. Playli$t
6. UGLY
7. Black Owned
8. Retaliation
9. Gold Te$la
10. Midwe$t Di$count
11. Tobago Ba$$
12. H.A.N. (ft. 31 Gramms)
13. Say It Loud T.I.B.E. (ft. Big K.R.I.T. and CyHi The Prynce)

Trinidad James Black Filter new album new project
