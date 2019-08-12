It would appear that Nicki Minaj and Trina's camps are at odds, despite giving off the opposite impression: a cordial relationship, dating back to the mid-to-late 2000s, proving that 1. appearances can be deceiving, and 2. relationships are fragile and must be kept in working order, even the friendships born out of convenience.

In this instance, Trina's A&R for her Rockstarr imprint has come out accusing Nicki Minaj of deception and manipulation over her handling of the pairs collaborative song and video, "BAPS." According to Reginald Saunders of Rockstarr Music Group, Nicki Minaj didn't hold up her end of the promotional bargain upon the release of "BAPS."

"I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet," wrote Reginald Saunders in an Instagram post addressing the matter. "This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt," he continued. "I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you."

It stands to reason that Saunders' angry post may have been spurred by the attention Nicki had given Megan Thee Stallion in recent weeks. The level of exertion Nicki put towards their collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign this past week, certainly outweighs anything she did for Trina and their "BAPS" single upon its release in June. Bear in mind, the opinions expressed are those of Trina's A&R, and not the artist herself.

