After six studio albums and two decades in the game, Trina is finally getting the flowers she deserves. The Miami Queen is often credited by upcoming female rappers as one of the first women in hip hop to "talk that talk" and give the ladies a voice in the game. Yung Miami of the City Girls spoke about the "Single Again" rapper's influence on her life back in 2018. "Trina's like my God-mom, you know," she shared. "Trina grew up like raising me. Like her and my mom was friends back in the day."



Trina performs at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

Latto also spoke highly of the Diamond Princess after she was featured on the Atlanta rapper's "B*tch From Da South" Remix. “Trin Bean the first to embrace me in this industry I don’t play bout her," Latto shared to Instagram. She the realest in my eyes! When you rapping that freak gangsta shit give the baddest b**ch her props @trinarockstarr."

Now, the entire hip hop industry can give Trina her flowers as she is the recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The "Baddest B***" said of the prestigious honor, “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET. As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

BET's EVP, Connie Orlando, sang Trina's praises in a press release, stating, “Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community. She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

This year's show will also feature performances by Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and more. Catch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, airing Oct. 4 on BET.

