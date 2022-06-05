In September of last year, Trina revealed to the world that she had gotten engaged. While starring on the hit reality television show, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, fans got an inside look at her relationship with rapper, Ray Almighty. It's been a year since the news broke, and The Baddest B*tch is still processing the entire ordeal.

In a sit-down interview with The Shade Room, the Miami native spoke about how the news of the proposal went down. In all actuality, the 47-year-old had no intentions of airing out her announcement. Social media influencer and life coach, Stormy Wellington, was on Instagram live as Trina was talking in the background-- and it slipped out.

She told the outlet, "I was working at the radio... and I was talking to my friend on the phone. I didn't know that I was on live with them. I was talking to him and they were on live, and as soon as I got off the air, it was everywhere."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Stemming away from how everyone found out, the "Look Back At Me" artist detailed how the event took place. She recalled shooting a music video and being on set until 3 a.m. the next morning. "Right when the video was over," she started, "that's kind of when it happened." When he popped the question, Trina, born Katrina Laverne Taylor, was at a loss for words.

"I was like 'what,'" she told the interviewer. "I didn't really believe it was happening, I think I was just out of it from the video," she added. Trina concluded by stating, "It was a real 'wow' moment, but it was nice."