Back in January of 2020, Boy Meets World star Trina McGee accused the cast of racism on set. In a series of Tweets, McGee detailed the offenses. "Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up," she wrote. "Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes."

According to McGee's co-star Danielle Fishel, the cast of the sitcom has become "so much closer" since the accusations. Apparently, the cast had hard conversations with each other and refused to ignore the issue.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"It has made us so much closer, the things that have come out of those conversations, the tears that have been shed, the hugs that we've had, the closeness it has brought us, has been some of my favorite moments of the last several years," Fishel said of the conversations. In an interview with Insider promoting her Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel elaborated on the confrontation, saying, "If something happens that one person isn't aware is a big deal—because to them it was a flippant comment or a moment that felt rushed through—and you don't know how much of an impact it made on someone else, you'll never know it unless they come to you and say, 'I need to talk to you about what happened.'"

Back in June of 2020, Fishel acknowledged that she was part of the problem McGee was describing. "I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me)," she tweeted. She has said that when McGee is on her podcast, they will further discuss the racism she experienced.

