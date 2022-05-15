On Saturday, May 14, hundreds of fans, family, and friends assembled on Northwest 15th Avenue to celebrate the first "Trina Day" of many. Right in the heart of Liberty City, rapper Trina was honored for her impact and legacy as a Miami artist.

Unlike any regular ceremony, Trina's special day was filled with performances, food trucks, giveaways, and other fun activities.

Not only did the 47-year-old celebrate getting her own day, but she was also awarded the key to the city by Miami mayor, Francis Suarez. The elected official also gifted her a plaque in memory of her mother, Vanessa Taylor, who passed away from breast cancer back in 2019.

As he handed it to her, he stated, "Because I know how much your momma meant to you, I have a little plaque for you in loving memory of your mother... These are the memories you don’t forget, and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So, it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her.”

The Diamond Princess teared up at his thoughtfulness, saying, "This is where it all started. All of this wouldn’t have happened without your support.”

But, that wasn't all the Love & Hip Hop Miami star was given. Miami-Dade Commissioner, Keon Hardemon, believed the superstar was worthy of the county key as well. When explaining his reasoning, he stated, "She’s an example to the young women and men. She’s no different from the kids in Liberty City now with a story to tell."

Watch clips from the event below.