Fans have been showing their love and support toward Trinasince the world learned about her mother's death. It was just one month ago when news began to circulate that Trina's mother, Vernessa 'Nessa' Taylor, passed away from cancer. Since that time, the rapper has continued to perform live but has remained relatively quiet on social media. On Wednesday, Trina shared a touching video tribute to her mother that featured the rapper's song "Mama (The One)" that she wrote about her best friend.

In the caption of the post, Trina took the time to thank everyone who has been by her side in her time of mourning. "I wish I can name every single person that has been in my corner during this time, but I can’t even imagine how I would put them all in just this one post," she said. "We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer."

Trina goes on to praise her team who has managed to keep things afloat while she grieves, as well as the mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez, who she wrote gifted her with a plaque to honor her mother. "Special thank you to these beautiful ppl who have been reaching out, checking on me and sending condolences as well: LaLa, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, my brother Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Seven Streeter,Rick Ross, K. Michelle, DaBrat, Meg Thee Stallion, Kandi, Kelly Price, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike & Shay, Betty Wright and so many more..... 🧡🙏🏽." Read Trina's full message in her post below.