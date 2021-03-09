Female rap icon, Trina, posted a series of photos of her and Rick Ross in close quarters, at the “Rap Snacks” event celebrating Trina's new line of chips with the hip-hop-facing company.

In both photos and video, the two Florida rappers wear big flirty smiles, while Ross seemingly holds the Boss Lady in a loving grip. Trina captioned one of the photos “Biggest @richforever,” with a heart emoji.

The Florida native captioned another one of the photos “Family ..,” presumed to be shutting down the dating rumors before they started. However, fans still seemed to be quite excited about the potential pairing.

One user commented, “Why y’all can’t just be together for the culture ya look so good together.” While another. person commented, “Let me put my left foot in the game now #iykyk,” referencing their iconic collaboration “Told Y’all” that was featured in the All About The Benjamins film starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps.

There’s no secret Ricky Rozay and Trina go way back and have been supportive of each other since Ross’ pre-fame days. In an interview from 2011, Trina expressed her deep admiration for the Maybach Music Group leader, saying he is no ordinary emcee.

Back in the day, there were rumors that the two rappers dated. However, the “Aston Martin Music” rapper revealed the two never actually connected romantically, because he never made it out of the friend zone.

At one point, they were labelmates, both having deals with Slip-N-Slide Records. Ross departed the label in the late 2000s, but their friendship remains strong, as evident by these new photos.

While Trina claims it’s a family type of love, is there potential for a romance between the two? Let us know what you think in the comments.