Trina & Lil Wayne Reunite On "Situation"

Trina and Lil Wayne's relationship is much deeper than simply rapping. They dated in 2005 and were later engaged but even though they split, they still have a good relationship with one another. They still have great chemistry on wax as we've seen in the past on songs like "Wowzers" and "Currency." With the release of Trina's highly anticipated project, The One, one track in particular that stands out is their collaboration, "Situation." Given their romantic history, the two dig into a personal place for inspiration. "And Trina your body's not like anybody's/ If that was my body, I'd body that body/ Still could get bodied," Weezy raps on the third verse.

Along with Weezy, Trina's new album also features appearances from 2 Chainz, Boosie, Plies, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Dave East, LightskinKeisha and more.

Peep "Situation" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We body the body, kind of bionic

Me and your body, that's modern day science

Me and that cat, that's tigers and lions

I give you brain like Johnny Mnemonic

