mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trina & Kelly Price Share Full Clip For "Mama"

Milca P.
June 23, 2019 01:42
42 Views
00
0

Trina shares new clip.

After rolling through with her full-length The One project, Trina now returns to deliver on the official music video for project closer "Mama," featuring Kelly Price.

The songs originally arrived at the top of May to commemorate Mother's Day in the United States and now get a fitting visual supplement as Trina continues to[pay homage to her own mother.

The black-and-white piece recounts Trina's upbringing in South Florida as she pens her open letter: "Dear mama, I know I gave you a lot of drama/Got you pissed off 'bout a lot of this is that dilemma.:

Watch the full clip for "Mama" up top.

Trina Kelly Price new music Music videos the one Music Videos
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC Trina & Kelly Price Share Full Clip For "Mama"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject