Trina & Kelly Price Share Full Clip For "Mama"

Trina shares new clip.

After rolling through with her full-length The One project, Trina now returns to deliver on the official music video for project closer "Mama," featuring Kelly Price.

The songs originally arrived at the top of May to commemorate Mother's Day in the United States and now get a fitting visual supplement as Trina continues to[pay homage to her own mother.

The black-and-white piece recounts Trina's upbringing in South Florida as she pens her open letter: "Dear mama, I know I gave you a lot of drama/Got you pissed off 'bout a lot of this is that dilemma.:

Watch the full clip for "Mama" up top.