Verzuz held us down throughout the pandemic but with things opening back up, it looks like Triller is getting ready for full-fledged packed audiences at their live shows. According to Complex, Triller is in search of their first-ever resident DJ who will be handling massive events like Triller Live, Verzuz, Triller Fight Club, and more. What's even better about this opportunity is that there's a $1M annual salary attached to the position.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fortunately, they aren't solely seeking DJs with years of experience, but rather, "aspiring DJs from around the world."

"We’re excited to help find Triller’s new Resident DJ, which will be a DJ gig like no other," Swizz and Timbo, co-founders of Verzuz said in a statement. "The Verzuz audience knows what’s up, so when the voting begins you can be sure the winning DJ will be someone who has all the right stuff. We can’t wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks."

Verzuz will host an event where selected DJs will have to impress the viewers at home who will ultimately cast their votes. Participants are asked to upload five-minute sets to the platform using the #TrillerDJ hashtag. Then, 16 finalists will be chosen on Aug. 8th before they compete against each other on Sept. 10th at TrillerVerz weekend.

"We’re looking for a performer at heart, someone with a big personality, incredible personal flair, and technical skills to match; someone who not only has his, her or their finger on the pulse of music and culture, but who is also creating it," Triller executive chairman Bobby Sarnevesht said. "We cannot wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks and have them join our incredible Triller team. To all of you DJs around world, it’s time to show us your stuff!”

[Via]