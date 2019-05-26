mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trill Sammy Releases "Die For Nothing" EP

Aron A.
May 26, 2019 17:04
900 Views
31
0
CoverCover

Die For Nothing
Trill Sammy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trill Sammy drops off his latest mixtape.


Trill Sammy has slowly been solidifying himself in the rap game. Over the past few years, he's released a ton of music but it was until last September that he released his debut project, No Sleep Vol 1. The project featured some of the biggest names in hip-hop such as Offset, NBA Youngboy, J.I.D and more. He's released a handful of singles since then but he's back now with his new EP, Die For Nothing

Trill Sammy blessed fans with new music this weekend with his latest project, Die For Nothing. The rapper's new project is only five songs with a sole feature coming from Key! It's a short project that comes after he released his collaboration with Dice Soho titled, "Bankrolls."

Peep the new project below. 

Trill Sammy Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Trill Sammy Releases "Die For Nothing" EP
31
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject