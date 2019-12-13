mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trill Sammy Gets Fly In New Song "Dirty"

Aron A.
December 12, 2019 20:58
Trill Sammy Via YouTube

Trill Sammy returns with some new music


Houston's Trill Sammy has been putting in work over the years and keeping things in motion. 2018 served as the year he released, No Sleep Vol. 1 which included a slew of major features. Cashmere Cat, Offset, and Youngboy Never Broke Again are just a few of the names that featured on the project. Although he's continued to drop off new music since then, fans are waiting for the follow-up.

Earlier this week, Trill Sammy blessed fans with another new banger titled, "Dirty." The song hops over a bouncy, infectious beat while his voice is laced up with auto-tune. Sammy flexes on 'em on this one with details about designer clothes, overzealous fans, and making sure his pockets are filled up.

Peep Trill Sammy's latest effort below.

Quotable Lyrics
I didn't wanna do you dirty
In love with that V, I went and put it on my shirt
Just know I ball, George, Irving 
I was just down bad, I ran it up, I made it work

