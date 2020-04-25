mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trill Sammy & Dice SoHo Drop Joint Project "TrillSoHo"

Aron A.
April 25, 2020 16:24
TrillSoHo
Trill Sammy & Dice SoHo

Trill Sammy & Dice SoHo link for their new project.


Trill Sammy and Dice SoHo have proven to be trusted collaborators time and time again. The two have worked closely over the years, delivering banger after banger, but now, they've joined forces for their brand new project, TrillSoHo. Laced up fourteen songs in total, the two artists let the bass rattle and turn up the auto-tune. With massive flexes and dizzying melodies, Trill Sammy and Dice SoHo have proven once again that they are an unstoppable duo when their talents merge. The two rappers keep the project free of any features which give them the stage in its entirety to shine both as a duo and as individual entities.

Check out Trill Sammy and Dice SoHo's new project, TrillSoHo below and sound off with your thoughts. 

