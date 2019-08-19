mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trill Sammy & Dice Soho Ball Out On "PS4"

Aron A.
August 19, 2019 15:10
237 Views
11
0
CoverCover

PS4
Trill Sammy & Dice SoHo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trill Sammy and Dice Soho are back at it again.


Trill Sammy and Dice Soho are very much one of the most slept on duos in rap. They've worked with each other on numerous occasions over the years but in the past few months, they've been releasing a ton of collaborative efforts, presumably with joint project somewhere in the pipeline. Over the weekend, they returned with a brand new track titled, "PS4." The two rappers deliver a banger fueled by bars referencing drugs, guns, and money over a trippy instrumental. 

Trill Sammy has been active in the past few months. He linked up with Dice Soho on "Bankrolls" before dropping off his latest project, Die For Nothing that featured Key! As for Dice Soho, he linked up with AWGE's Smooky Margielaa for "Blu Ray." Check out "PS4" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Just know we ballin', my necklace is tennis
Pass your bitch back-to-back, we playin' tennis
Ask your lil' bitch about me, I'm that n***a
Hol' up a couple thousand in my pictures

Trill Sammy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  237
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trill Sammy Dice SoHo new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trill Sammy & Dice Soho Ball Out On "PS4"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject