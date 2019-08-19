Trill Sammy & Dice Soho Ball Out On "PS4"

Trill Sammy and Dice Soho are very much one of the most slept on duos in rap. They've worked with each other on numerous occasions over the years but in the past few months, they've been releasing a ton of collaborative efforts, presumably with joint project somewhere in the pipeline. Over the weekend, they returned with a brand new track titled, "PS4." The two rappers deliver a banger fueled by bars referencing drugs, guns, and money over a trippy instrumental.

Trill Sammy has been active in the past few months. He linked up with Dice Soho on "Bankrolls" before dropping off his latest project, Die For Nothing that featured Key! As for Dice Soho, he linked up with AWGE's Smooky Margielaa for "Blu Ray." Check out "PS4" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just know we ballin', my necklace is tennis

Pass your bitch back-to-back, we playin' tennis

Ask your lil' bitch about me, I'm that n***a

Hol' up a couple thousand in my pictures



