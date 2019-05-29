British-born trip-hop trailblazer, Adrian Nicholas Matthews Thaws, - also known as Tricky - has revealed the news that his daughter, Mazy Mina Topley-Bird, died earlier this month at the age of 24. The former Massive Attack member shared the heartbreaking news via Facebook on Tuesday May 28th, penning a heart-shattering tribute to his late daughter, along with photos of her time on earth. The message captures the true, and heartfelt pain of a parent dealing with the loss of their child, and honors her memory and legacy:

"I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realize I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain—my soul feels empty," he writes. "Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names — some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard. Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now—people will hear your voice and songs. All my heart—what’s left of it. Love you Mazy Mina, Dad."

Singer Martina Topley-Bird, and mother to the late Mazy Mina, added her part to the post at the bottom, typing, “sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you.” In honor of their daughter's memory, Tricky and Martina shared a song she wrote in 2013 called “When You Go,” (which can be listened to below) which indicates in the caption that she tragically passed on May 8th. No cause of death has been disclosed.