Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others.

"Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper. "I get ate out!"

When Noreaga asked Trick if he put his legs up in the air when his partner went to town on him, he replied that "it depends."

As the hip-hop world continues to react to Trick Daddy's claims, his ex-wife Joy Young has officially chimed in on the matter, denying that she ever partook in any ass-eating activities with the rapper.

"He's been with other women other than me.. Y'all already know that at what point did these encounters happen I have no idea," wrote Joy on Instagram Stories. "I am not the source. Leave me out of it."



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

She followed up by letting her followers know that she's presently grieving the passing of her aunt, and any salad-tossing comments will be deleted and blocked.

R&B singer Tank also revealed a few years ago that he's a fan of butt-play, and he commented on Trick Daddy Dollars' situation, saying, "I was just minding my business and then i’m getting dragged into @trickdaddydollars business! [face palm emoji] FYI that man ain’t wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman.. My new single feat @trickdaddydollars 'Let That Woman Eat' coming soon!"

Check out Trick Daddy's ex-wife's response below.