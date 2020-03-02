Rumors circulated in the past few hours that a shooting occurred at Trick Daddy's Sunday Eatery in Miami but he has personally put those allegations to rest. Trick Daddy hopped on Instagram TV where he made it clear that there was no shooting at his actual restaurant and that they are currently open for business.

"I don't know what TheShadeRoom talkin' about. If y'all believe the mothafuckin' ShadeRoom, y'all gotta be fuckin' crazy," he said before showing the line-up outside and the restaurant's menu. "When I find out which one of you mothafuckas at TheShadeRoom puttin' up that false shit 'bout my mothafuckin' restaurant, I'mma slap the shit out you, bitch ass n***a. I'm tellin' you now, better take that sh*t down."

TheShadeRoom initially reported that a man ran into Trick Daddy's restaurant and let off shots with one injured in the incident. Trick Daddy clarified that wasn't the case at all. He stated that someone actually got shot in the area and went to Trick Daddy's restaurant immediately after as a safe place to hide.

"I don't know what they got goin' on. We wide ass open," he said. "Yeah, that shit happened across the street. The man ain't have no safe place to go. We let the man in. Simple as that."

Peep Trick Daddy's entire video below.