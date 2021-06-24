That Beyoncé backlash isn't the only controversy haunting Trick Daddy. For the last 24 hours, the Florida music icon has been taking some heavy hits from the BeyHive after he asserted that Beyoncé can't sing. He later cleaned things up to say that she could carry a tune but wasn't comparable to Adele or Whitney Houston, but it wasn't only Beyoncé who found themselves as a target. Trick also had a few opinions to share about Jay-Z, noting that no one really bestowed the rapper with the "Greatest of New York" title, but it was something passed along to Hov after Biggie died.

While Trick Daddy's comments have caused music fans to weigh in heavily, Radar Online reports that the Love & Hip Hop star continues to battle things out in bankruptcy court.



The news outlet reported that they took a look at court documents that allegedly state Trick Daddy is accused of "failing to make his required payments" to the trustee in his bankruptcy case. Back in 2019, Trick filed for bankruptcy after reportedly claiming he was unable to settle his $800K debts.

"His assets included his Florida home worth $350,000, $1,500 worth of household goods and clothing valued at $100. He told the court he had nothing in his checking account. His debts included $435k owed on the home, $12k in homeowners fees and $60k in back child support," the outlet stated. There is also reportedly an outstanding $300K debt to the IRS.

Trick Daddy is said to have been on a five-year repayment plan with his trustee but due to his alleged failure to pay monthly, the trustee wants the bankruptcy to be dismissed. He reportedly owes over $22K and has until July 2 to pay in full or his case will be tossed out, and if that occurs, Trick Daddy will have to be responsible for the initial $800K debt without "protection from the court when it comes to collections."



