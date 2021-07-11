In late June, Trick Daddymade headlines after ruffling some feathers by suggesting Beyoncé can't sing, while also dissing her husband Jay-Z in the process. "Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career," Trick said. "I'mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That's why they together."

Since then, Beyoncé's diehard fans have left a healthy amount of negative reviews on his restaurant's page, while Trina came forward and cleared her name from association with Trick after the diss. Adding fuel to the fire, footage of the Liberty City emcee getting into a feud with a woman outside of a Miami club has surfaced, earning him a new round of criticism for his roughhousing of the young woman.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

According to reports, the incident took place outside of a Miami nightclub. In the footage, you can visibly see Trick and the young woman exchanging words. The two appear to be arguing and things get a little physical before the video cuts off.

According to reports, witnesses at the scene claim that the rapper paid for the woman and her friend's cover charge into the club. When the women decided not to end their night with him, he then got upset and got into an altercation with them instead. Take a look at the video for yourself below.

Right now, there's no other information regarding the situation.