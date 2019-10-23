Trick Daddy is a Miami legend but unfortunately, it looks like things aren't looking too good for his pockets right now. According to The Blast, Trick Daddy has filed for bankruptcy. Court documents claim that the rapper is $800K in the hole with creditors and has zero dollars in his checking account. Additionally, he claimed he had $150 worth of clothing to his name. The rapper currently owns a home in Miramar, FL that's reportedly valued at $350K with another $1,500 worth of household items. The stock in his publishing company, Trick & Rick Music Publishing, is only worth $5K.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

According to the documents, the rapper owed $435,682 owed to Fannie Mae in relation to the mortgage on his home in Florida as well as another $12K to the homeowners association. He has $57,119 that's owed in back support as well as $290K to the IRS. To make matters worse, what balances out his entire $807,176.86 is the unknown amount owned in credit card debt.

Trick Daddy reportedly pulls in $10K a month on average with $2921 in expenses. He also listed how much he's made in previous years. In 2019, he claims he brought in $50K. In 2018 he made $75K and $7,500 in 2017.

Trick Daddy filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. This marks the fourth time in total that he's had to file for bankruptcy. He previously had all three cases dismissed and the debts wiped.