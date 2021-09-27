Trina and Trick Daddy have officially been fired from their jobs as morning radio show hosts, as reported exclusively by The Jasmine Brand. According to the report, the two Florida rappers were pulled from their radio show on 99JAMZ.

There isn't much information available regarding why the longtime collaborators were taken off the air, but they've been hosting their show since a couple of years ago. They initially were tapped to replace Rickey Smiley in the morning spot, but fans have noticed that they were taken off the air suddenly and have not been added back.



John Parra/Getty Images

This comes following a few controversies involving Trick Daddy and Trina. Most recently, Trick came under fire for saying that Beyoncé "can't sing" in a Clubhouse room. Trina also faced some backlash for her comments last year about a curfew in Miami, which many have said were insensitive.

"Keep everybody off the streets. These animals off the streets that are running ’round in Miami-Dade County actin’ like they have escaped from a zoo," said Trina about protesters in the streets following George Floyd's murder. "Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel."

Trina has been posting on Instagram, seemingly leaving cryptic comments about the show's removal from radio, and her relationship with Trick Daddy moving forward. Check out some of her posts below, and let us know what you think about them being removed from the radio.



Instagram

