He has made some wild statements in his day, but Trick Daddy's take on his marriage has stunned many of his fans. It's becoming more common for people in unconventional relationships to come forward with their stories or to live their truths out loud through plural marriages or polyamorous romances. While this isn't the traditional norm, reality shows like Sister Wife or Seeking Sister Wife have introduced poly lifestyles to the masses. It seems that Trick Daddy and his wife have followed suit...sort of.

On Love & Hip Hop Miami, Trick and his wife Joy have placed their relationship issues on display, but despite the breakup-to-makeup moments, they have a solid friendship. His wife has stated publicly that she wants to be divorced, but Trick doesn't want that to happen.

During a chat with The Breakfast Club, Trick revealed that both he and Joy have broken up and he "allows" her to date other people.

"The only way I ever get divorced [is] if my girl want me to marry her," he said of his girlfriend. "In my mind, I'm like a Duke point guard...one and done." The hosts clarified that he only wants one marriage and that's all. When DJ Envy brought up his wife wanting the divorce, Trick added, "That's what she say. If she want a divorce, she need to stop using my name."

"Then, she going around messing with all these dudes trying to find me. I'm right here. They'll never be me," he said. Angela Yee mentioned that Trick and Joy have "been separated for a while" and both of them have their own relationships while remaining married. "She going to hell with me," Trick answered.

"That's adultery!" the rapper continued. "I allow her to date, but now, I need to start evaluating these dudes who you mess with 'cause these are my boyfriends and husbands-in-law... You need to take care of my wife. They need to do what they need to do."

You can watch Trick Daddy explain this for himself below.