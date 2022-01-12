It didn't take long for Trey Songz's representative to answer the recent allegations made by Dylan Gonzalez. Just ahead of the new year, Gonzalez, a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player, publicly accused the singer of rape. She made a brief statement on social media without offering up her story, and earlier today (January 11), she returned with an update.

We previously reported on Gonzalez's lengthy statement regarding her accusations. "With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel," she wrote."



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

According to TMZ, they've spoken to a "source" who claimed that the alleged incident involving Songz and Gonzalez reportedly occurred years ago. Gonzalez is said to have hired attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck and they shared with TMZ that they "will consider pursuing any and all legal avenues." There are plans to file a civil lawsuit but did not include any information regardidng a potential police report.

Meanwhile, Songz's rep"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

This comes on the heels of news that Songz is named in a $20 million lawsuit by a woman who accused him of assault. Read Dylan Gonzalez's message in full below.