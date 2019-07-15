Last year during the NBA All-Star events that took place in Los Angeles, Trey Songz was at a party with Andrea Buera who claimed the singer assaulted her after getting upset that she was looking at other men. "I was attending an after-party when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me and ultimately, he knocked me to the ground. While I was on the ground, he continued punching me," she previously stated. "And he did not stop until his security guard pulled him off of me."



Trey has previously denied the allegations, detailing how he's being "lied on" and The Blast now reports how the "Slow Motion" singer is looking to get the case thrown out, citing self-defense. Trey isn't taking any responsibility in Andrea's battered and bruised body, detailing how he “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonable necessary to protect himself.” Trey (born Tremaine Neverson) believes that any suffering Andrea went through was due to her wrongful conduct.

"For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain," Trey previously wrote on Twitter.

The case is ongoing.