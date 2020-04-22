Trey Songz surprised fans when he revealed he was a new father last year, and of course one of the first questions that fans asked was who is the mother? In the past, when fans have inquired, he's been pretty protective, choosing not to reveal who she is. However, now he's finally made the big reveal.

Songz has been uploading a barrage of adorable photos and videos of Noah in celebration of his son's first birthday. Each one arrived with a sweet, heartfelt caption describing Noah's importance in Songz's life. After sharing a video of the father and son pair doing some beat-boxing, the singer returned today with one final (perhaps) post celebrating Noah's first year of life, and it was in this post that he revealed the mother of his child. The photos show Noah and both his parents smiling big as he celebrates his "wild one."

"I’m obsessed," Trey Songz wrote in the Instagram caption, "we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma."

You'll have to swipe a bit to catch a glimpse of the curly-haired beauty who birthed Noah. He doesn't reveal her name, nor does he tag her, so you'll need to do some sleuthing. He's also turned off the comments, so don't even think about it!