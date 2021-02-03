Much like he did following his recent arrest, Trey Songz is taking his latest scandal in stride, joking about his alleged sex tape leaking in his first post since his name began trending last night.

The world-renowned singer has been on the trending topics list for the last few hours as women drool over his alleged nude video surfacing online. The video allegedly shows Trey Songz receiving oral sex. If you recall, Trey's first post after getting out of jail last week following his arrest at the Kansas City Chiefs game read, "Chiefs game was lit right!?" His reaction reminded his fans of his silliness and his ability to take everything lightly. He's doing so again with his response to the alleged leaked nudes.

Posting an emoji with the eyes wide open, Trey Songz shared two pictures of himself on Instagram, staring into his phone and seemingly realizing the reason why he was trending. However, he doesn't seem to be angry about the alleged leak at all. Much like he always does, he's taking this in stride and going on with the rest of his day as though nothing happened.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Trigga Trey isn't the only person to have capitalized off their nudes leaking on the internet recently. Yella Beezy also went viral after an alleged security video showed him walking around the house without his pants on, which actually boosted his streaming percentages by a lot.