Trey Songz has been in the news for a few different reasons as of late, including his recent arrest and the leak of his alleged sex tape. He's been using his celebrity as a means to promote his business ventures, releasing new music and directing people to his OnlyFans page. As he seems to be striving, Trey was forced to say goodbye to a member of his family that he's always been close to, revealing in a new post that his uncle passed away suddenly last week.

"God called my uncle home last week. No warning signs, just suddenly was his time," wrote Trey on Instagram, sharing multiple pictures of them together at different events. "Been struggling with how to deal with the emotions. Wish I coulda talked to him one more time but that’s not how life works. Tell ya people you love em cause you never know when your last time seeing them will be. Unc give Grandpa a kiss for me and hold me a spot next to y’all."

Trey Songz didn't reveal his uncle's cause of death.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As he mentioned, Trey also lost his grandfather last year, mentioning that he thinks his death could have been because of COVID-19. The artist contracted the virus himself, but he fully recovered from it.

Send your positive messages to Trey Songz this week because he can definitely use them. Rest in peace to his uncle.