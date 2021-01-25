Trey Songz is expected to be released from jail on Monday night after he was arrested at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, but he's clearly pretty pissed about everything that went down.

The singer was involved in an altercation with a police officer this weekend at the Chiefs game. As reported by TMZ, he was reportedly being heckled by some fans sitting near him and when he asked them to quit it, a cop approached Songz. The situation escalated though and ended with the artist getting involved in a physical altercation with the officer, reportedly landing a punch on his head. Songz was arrested and accused of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. A new photo from jail suggests that he was agitated all night, appearing to be very angry in his booking photo.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While the picture is being coined a mugshot, it's a little different than most celebrity booking photos you see on the internet. Trey Songz seemingly didn't pose for his identification photos, with this shot appearing to have been taken as the singer sat down, handcuffed with his back to the wall. It's unclear how this photo got out, but it's the first picture of Trey from jail.

It's understandable that Trey would be upset following his arrest at the game. Many witnesses have claimed that he was acting out of self-defense and have actually called for the officer to be arrested, stating that he acted "out of line".

Watch the video of the incident above and let us know what you think of Trey's arrest.