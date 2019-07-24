Trey Songz Is Back With A Triggamix Over 21 Savage's "A Lot"

Trey Songz' Triggamix series became a favorite among his fans over the years. The R&B singer typically takes some of the hottest records in hip-hop while adding his own melodious spin to it. Most recently, the singer slid through with a remix to 21 Savage's collaboration with J. Cole, "A Lot." Much like the original, Trey Songz tackling societal issues while still maintaining his usual Trigga flavor to it.

Aside from his remix of "A Lot," Trey Songz has still blessed fans with a few Triggamixes in the past few months as well as a few collabs. He dropped off remixes to "Big Ole Freak" and Meek Mill's "Dangerous." He also appeared alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on 50 Cent's remix to "Big Rich Town."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

How many pussies is cops

Claiming they something they not

Treating my people like opps

How many n***as you shot?