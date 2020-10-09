Trey Songz Gets Personal On "Back Home" Ft. Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign

It's a bittersweet celebration for Trey Songz. On Friday (October 9), the singer shared his 22-track project Back Home while quarantined away from his loved ones as he recovers from COVID-19. Trey Songz recently uploaded a video to Instagram where he spoke openly about his diagnosis while urging the public to take coronavirus seriously. This isn't the only cause that the R&B crooner has used his platform to discuss lately; Songz has created music that touches on Black love, Black Lives Matter protests, and his feelings regarding police brutality.

You'll find all of the aforementioned topics included on Back Home, in addition to Trey Songz giving a nod to his young son, Noah. Features are minimal and include looks from Summer Walker on the album's title track, Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, and Swae Lee. Stream Back Home by Trey Songz and drop your thoughts about the album.

Tracklist

1. Be My Guest

2. Save It

3. Hands On

4. Lost & Found

5. Circles

6. Round & Round

7. Two Ways

8. Hit Different

9. Cats Got My Tongue

10. Back Home ft. Summer Walker

11. On Top of Me

12. On Call ft. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Nobody’s Watchin

14. Sleepless Nights ft. Davido

15. GLA

16. Rain ft. Swae Lee

17. Tug of War

18. All This Love

19. OG Lovelude

20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times

21. I Know a Love

22. Noah Love