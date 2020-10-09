Trey Songz Gets Personal On "Back Home" Ft. Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Ty Dolla $ign

It's a bittersweet celebration for Trey Songz. On Friday (October 9), the singer shared his 22-track project Back Home while quarantined away from his loved ones as he recovers from COVID-19. Trey Songz recently uploaded a video to Instagram where he spoke openly about his diagnosis while urging the public to take coronavirus seriously. This isn't the only cause that the R&B crooner has used his platform to discuss lately; Songz has created music that touches on Black love, Black Lives Matter protests, and his feelings regarding police brutality.
You'll find all of the aforementioned topics included on Back Home, in addition to Trey Songz giving a nod to his young son, Noah. Features are minimal and include looks from Summer Walker on the album's title track, Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, and Swae Lee. Stream Back Home by Trey Songz and drop your thoughts about the album.
Tracklist
1. Be My Guest
2. Save It
3. Hands On
4. Lost & Found
5. Circles
6. Round & Round
7. Two Ways
8. Hit Different
9. Cats Got My Tongue
10. Back Home ft. Summer Walker
11. On Top of Me
12. On Call ft. Ty Dolla $ign
13. Nobody’s Watchin
14. Sleepless Nights ft. Davido
15. GLA
16. Rain ft. Swae Lee
17. Tug of War
18. All This Love
19. OG Lovelude
20. 2020 Riots: How Many Times
21. I Know a Love
22. Noah Love