Last week, Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz kicked it along with Jordyn Woods and any other unknown members of their entourage. While the hang out sounds pretty normal, despite people commenting on the age gap between Trey, 34, and Megan, 24, there was one aspect of the night that has sent fans of both artists into quite a conversation on Twitter.

In the clip below, you can see the "Slow Motion" singer trying to get Megan to down another shot A.K.A "drive the boat." Megan declines the drink while her surrounding friends continue to egg her on. The video ends with Megan's face looking pretty annoyed by the number of voices telling her to do one thing.

The online conversation is surrounded on consent and the duo's age difference. "Trey Songz needs to keep his full grown ass away from Megan and Jordyn fr fr! Like ima need him to GET THE FUCK! ASAP!" one user wrote.

However, there's an even greater amount of online users who are calling out a double standard when it comes to the recent link-up. "Aye how old is Trey Songz? How old is Megan? Y'all would have a problem with it if the roles were reversed," a user added.

Trey has been labelled a "creep" and "predator" by other fans who seemingly aren't changing their minds on Trey's choice of partying. Peep more reactions below and let us know what you think.