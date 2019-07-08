Trey Songz Flips Megan Thee Stallion's "Big Ole Freak" For Latest Triggamix

Trey Songz has been quite open when it comes to thirsting over Megan Thee Stallion. He's not the only one but he's definitely one of the more prominent figures to shoot his shot on the Internet. However, it's not just Megan Thee Stallion's physical beauty that's attracted him to the XXL Freshmen but also her music. "Big Ole Freak," to be specific, has been his jam for a bit so it came as no surprise when he previewed a snippet of his remix to the song this past weekend. Now, he returned with the full TriggaMix of Megan Thee Stallion's anthem.

Just when you thought Megan Thee Stallion's "Big Ole Freak" couldn't get any more nasty, Trigga Trey comes through with his own remix of the track. The TriggaMix is filled with Trey's sexual fantasies, likely to prove to Megan Thee Stallion that he could indeed "handle it."

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Jump in that shit like a hurdle

I'm in the buns like a burger

These bitches wishing they were her

I kill that pussy, a murder



