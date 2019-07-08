mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz Flips Megan Thee Stallion's "Big Ole Freak" For Latest Triggamix

Aron A.
July 08, 2019 19:57
867 Views
40
5
CoverCover

Big Ole Freak (TriggaMix)
Trey Songz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Trigga Trey gets sensual on his remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit record.


Trey Songz has been quite open when it comes to thirsting over Megan Thee Stallion. He's not the only one but he's definitely one of the more prominent figures to shoot his shot on the Internet. However, it's not just Megan Thee Stallion's physical beauty that's attracted him to the XXL Freshmen but also her music. "Big Ole Freak," to be specific, has been his jam for a bit so it came as no surprise when he previewed a snippet of his remix to the song this past weekend. Now, he returned with the full TriggaMix of Megan Thee Stallion's anthem.

Just when you thought Megan Thee Stallion's "Big Ole Freak" couldn't get any more nasty, Trigga Trey comes through with his own remix of the track. The TriggaMix is filled with Trey's sexual fantasies, likely to prove to Megan Thee Stallion that he could indeed "handle it."

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
Jump in that shit like a hurdle
I'm in the buns like a burger
These bitches wishing they were her
I kill that pussy, a murder

Trey Songz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  5
  867
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trey Songz triggamix Megan Thee Stallion
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trey Songz Flips Megan Thee Stallion's "Big Ole Freak" For Latest Triggamix
40
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject