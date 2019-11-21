Mr. Steal Yo' Girl's birthday is right around the corner. In eight days, Trey Songz will turn 35-years-old, and to celebrate, the award-winning crooner gathered some friends and family together for a special birthday dinner. Megan Thee Stallion sat right next to Trey during the event while her best friend and personal stylist EJ King documented highlights from the dinner on his Instagram Story.

At one point, Megan stood up to deliver a toast. "It's Trey motherf*ckin' Songz's birthday!" the rapper said while holding a shot of liquor. "He be cappin' like he don't wanna turn up but we really gonna turn him up so I need everybody to have a good ass motherf*ckin' time and we gon' drive the boat." Later the DJ played Megan's Fever hit single "Cash $hit" featuring DaBaby and the Houston rapper was more than happy to sing along with guests.

The restaurant brought out Trey's cake while the crowd sang to him, but his friends wanted to make sure they dropped the Stevie Wonder version of "Happy Birthday," as well. The entire get-together looked like a fun time for Trey and his crew, so check out a few clips that were captured and shared on social media.