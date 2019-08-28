Trey Songz became a new father this summer and debuted an image of his adorable son, Noah, for his fans on Instagram. "I know a different love now. Happy Father’s Day," he wrote alongside a photo of his baby on his first Father's day. Being a new dad means the "Na Na" singer understands a little more about the tasks that comes with taking care of a newborn, specifically the amount od diapers needed. So when a fan of Trey hit him up over Instagram and bluntly asked if the singer could get her son some diapers, he quickly obliged.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In the screenshot below, you can see the dialogue between the unknown woman and Trey as he requests her address. The lucky recipient then shared an image of the boxes of diapers to prove that Trey is a man of his word. "So why I DM Trey Songz on Instagram the other day & asked him can he get my son some diapers & this man really sent me some diapers," she wrote. "I'm bouta wear em myself."

"Paying his debt to society for that Power remix," one Instagram commented on the post - peep it below.