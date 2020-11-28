OnlyFans has taken the world by storm in 2020, especially with the global pandemic forcing people to stay in their homes. With nothing else to do, many people have taken it upon themselves to create an OnlyFans where they have been able to make a lot of money. For many, OnlyFans has been a lifesaver as various jobs have been lost due to the financial impacts of COVID-19. Meanwhile, many celebrities have also engaged in the OnlyFans craze, including the likes of Cardi B, Tory Lanez, and Tyga, just to name a few.

Now, it appears as though Trey Songz will also be joining the fold. Today just so happens to be Trey's 36th birthday and based on the Instagram story which can be viewed below, he has taken it upon himself to start an OnlyFans as a way to celebrate a new year of life.

For now, it remains to be seen what kind of content Songz will be posting on his OnlyFans although his link is already in his Instagram bio, and based on the information given, it seems as though he is charging $20 per month.

With a new year on the horizon, you can be sure plenty of other celebrities will be going the OnlyFans route, in the near future.