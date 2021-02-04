Trey Songz Capitalizes On Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With New Song "Brain"

Trey Songz remains a trending topic after the alleged leak of his sex tape, which shows him receiving fellatio. The video made its way around social media, and fans of the singer fell in love once again with the 36-year-old. Known for his sultry vocals and his handsome looks, Trigga Trey showed off his social media savvy and cleverness on Wednesday, reacting to his alleged nudes leaking by directing followers to his OnlyFans page and hilariously sharing new photos of his live reaction to realizing why he was trending.

After the initial shock wore off, Trey made sure that he had some content releasing to ensure that the search engine surge wouldn't be lost. The singer released the topically-titled new song "Brain", which is a must-add to the bedroom playlist. He sings about his relationship with his partner, making love to her all day long and swooning about how she loves to tease him.

In an old resurfaced tweet, Trey Songz said that he would treat his leaked nudes as he would an album rollout if they ever got out, so it's no surprise to see him releasing new music to capitalize on the situation.

What do you think of the new record?

Quotable Lyrics:

Look like Rihanna, how you're workin'

All that designer that you're workin'

Girl, that p*ssy so good, that sh*t put me to sleep

Get it, so fine got that sh*t on repeat

Can't get enough of when you on your knees

I know it's only just a tease