Trey Songz was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a police officer at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, ending the night in handcuffs after he was arrested and accused of multiple crimes.



The singer was a spectator at the Chiefs game, watching them on their journey to the Super Bowl and publicizing his trip to Kansas on Instagram. However, the trip didn't end as expected after Songz was reportedly heckled in the stands at the game. When he asked fans to cease harassing him, a police officer reportedly approached him and "went after him", according to reports from TMZ. A video shows the two during a scuffle, with Trey landing a punch on the cop's head before the officer pins sim down to a seat. Witnesses say that the cop was acting "out of line" and that Trey was using self-defense after he was charged.

In the video, you can clearly hear fans shouting at the officer. Trey was eventually placed in handcuffs and arrested, being accused of trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. According to TMZ, he's being placed on a 24-hour hold and will likely be released on Monday night.

The Chiefs ended up winning the match, but Trey Songz, unfortunately, wasn't around to watch the end of the game.

Watch the video of the altercation above.

