Trey Songz appears to have responded to Foogiano's threat on Saturday in a laughing manner. Foogiano threatened to "slap the shit out of" him for posting a picture of Renni Rucci.

"Slap the shit out you when I get out @treysongz," he said in a text uploaded by his team. "From The Mayor.”

He continued in video format through a jail phone: "Trey, you a bitch. I'm gon' slap the fuck out you when I catch you, boy. You better have a lot of security with you and I'll slap the fuck out them, too, with yo old ass. Sangin ass n***a, you ain't gon' sing when I catch your bitch ass, boy."



Angela Weiss / Getty Images

While he didn't comment directly on the threat, shortly after, Songz uploaded a picture of himself with the caption “Picture that,” and a laughing emoji, likely in response to the news.

Foogiano, signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, was arrested in Memphis, earlier this month. He was charged for being a fugitive from justice without a warrant in connection to a burglary conviction.

Songz recently went viral on social media after a clip of him spitting in the mouths of two women surfaced

